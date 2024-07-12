Veterans ride the waves of therapy surf camp in Brigantine

Veterans learn how to ride waves in the ocean with therapeutic surf camp in Brigantine, New Jersey.

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Veteran Brian Wiener has a yearly program where veterans participate in a surf camp.

"I am a vet. I do suffer from PTSD. And I have found such tranquility and such peace in that ocean. I feel as if it's something that needs to be shared with other people," said Brian Wiener.

Their newly obtained hobby of surfing gives them an escape from their post-service struggles.

"Our goal is to give the veterans a different opportunity to experience some peace and tranquility with their PTSD, out in the water, on a surfboard, learning how to surf," said Wiener.

