Veterans ride the waves of therapy surf camp in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Veteran Brian Wiener has a yearly program where veterans participate in a surf camp.
"I am a vet. I do suffer from PTSD. And I have found such tranquility and such peace in that ocean. I feel as if it's something that needs to be shared with other people," said Brian Wiener.
Their newly obtained hobby of surfing gives them an escape from their post-service struggles.
"Our goal is to give the veterans a different opportunity to experience some peace and tranquility with their PTSD, out in the water, on a surfboard, learning how to surf," said Wiener.
