Vigil honors 18-year-old high school student shot, killed in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large crowd gathered in Chester on Wednesday night to remember a young man who was shot and killed near a park this week.

The vigil also raised awareness about the reality of gun violence in the city.

It took place less than 48 hours after Amir Rambert was fatally shot.

"I have detectives working around the clock," Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky said. "Most importantly, we want to give the parents the closure they need because this is more senseless gun violence."

Chester police said Rambert was one of two people shot around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Engle Street.

A 17-year-old, who was shot once in the leg, was listed in stable condition.

Rambert was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

"I'm going home without him," said Denise Green, Rambert's mother. "He was just a caring, loving little boy. I'm just trying to understand, why?"

Rambert's mother said he loved his family, especially his younger sister.

She said her son was set to graduate from high school next year, but she also told Action News he wanted to leave the area before that.

"He was ready to move, ready to leave, because it was just all his friends getting killed," Green said.

Gun violence in Chester was a focus of Wednesday night's event, which took place near the site of Monday night's shooting.

Delaware County and Chester representatives were on hand to discuss the reality of the situation and to remember the lives lost.

"We're all one. We're all Chester. We all love each other," said Chester Mayor Stefan Roots. "That's why we're out here tonight. We're just trying to resolve within ourselves that this is not acceptable."

Chester police said the investigation into the shooting is still underway as they continue to look for the person responsible.