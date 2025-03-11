Warmer weather will bring more road work, PennDOT says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Warmer temperatures are drawing more people outside, and that includes road crews.

PennDOT says that as it warms up, prepare for more road construction and traffic delays across the area.

"During the winter months, we do have projects we're working on consistently, but the warmer weather definitely brings more production," said PennDOT spokeswoman Robyn Briggs.

A multi-million dollar project rehabilitating the more than 100-year-old City Avenue bridge began on Monday. Crews are also making pedestrian improvements to the structure that SEPTA's Cynwyd Regional Rail Line runs underneath.

As a part of the project, both sides of City Avenue are down to one lane between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 47th Street for paving and excavation work, causing major backups.

However, access to all businesses on the corridor remains available. PennDOT estimates that nearly 40,000 drivers travel the major thoroughfare every day.

"It took me like 30 minutes to get through it," said Bianca Rose of Drexel Hill.

On Monday, March 17, crews are expected to start another major project: demolishing and replacing bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, I-76, and the Schuylkill River Trail in Center City. Currently, portions of northbound 202 in King of Prussia are also closed for sinkhole repair.

As spring comes around, Briggs says crews can remedy potholes and other issues, and resurfacing operations and concrete work also pick up.

"The warm weather, we do need that for those kinds of operations. There's going to be a lot of action out there, Briggs said.

Altogether, PennDOT has around 160 projects planned for 2025 in the region, according to Briggs.

Drivers are urged to use caution around work sites, prepare for delays or plan an alternate route.