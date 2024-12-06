Wawa announces closure of another Center City store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is closing another store in Center City Philadelphia.

The chain announced on Thursday that its store located at 16th and Ranstead streets will close for good on December 9.

Wawa debuted the new store format in 2020, allowing for speedy service via mobile and online orders.

FILE: Wawa announces closure of Wawa store at 16th and Ranstead Streets in Center City Philadelphia.

But Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement, "Due to its limited size, we have determined that we are not able to provide the same kind of in-store experience and full Wawa offer that customers expect."

All associates at the 16th and Ranstead location will have the opportunity to work at other stores.

"It has been a pleasure serving customers at this location for many years, and we are grateful for the support of the local community. We hope to continue serving the community from our nearby store at 17th & Arch," Bruce said.

Wawa has closed several stores in the city since 2020, including locations at 21st and Hamilton, 12th and Market and 19th and Market.