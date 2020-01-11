Food & Drink

Wawa debuts new store format in Center City

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa debuted a new store format in Center City on Friday.

It's slightly smaller than other stores.

The new convenience store located at 16th and Ranstead Streets has the chain's first ever pick-up window.

This will allow for speedy service via mobile and online orders .

The new store is 3,000 square feet which is half the size of a standard Wawa.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to help cut the ribbon and give remarks at the store opening.
