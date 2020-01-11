PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa debuted a new store format in Center City on Friday.
It's slightly smaller than other stores.
The new convenience store located at 16th and Ranstead Streets has the chain's first ever pick-up window.
This will allow for speedy service via mobile and online orders .
The new store is 3,000 square feet which is half the size of a standard Wawa.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to help cut the ribbon and give remarks at the store opening.
Wawa debuts new store format in Center City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More