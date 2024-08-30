Weather doesn't dampen Labor Day Weekend fun for shore-goers

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The cool, cloudy weather had it feeling like fall on Friday, but people down the shore know there's still lots of summer left. Many of them found great ways to enjoy Labor Day Weekend, even with not-so-ideal weather.

"Park, arcade, candy store after that," said Jeanne Reith of Westchester, listing the activities she had been doing all day with her grandchildren as they vacationed in Sea Isle City.

Action News found plenty of people enjoying one last beach weekend-minus the beach weather.

"We didn't expect this weather for today, but we're gonna enjoy it. We're going to make the best of what we have," said Joy Jackson of Vineland as she walked down the boardwalk in Ocean City with her daughter and seven-week-old granddaughter in a stroller.

Along the sandy shores of Ocean City, people still sat on their beach chairs or walked along the shoreline, cloudy skies and all.

"We're just out looking for seashells enjoying less crowded days today," said Audra Franchini of Boyertown as she walked the beach with her husband and two children. "It's kind of nice. It's a little cooler, which is nice."

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but some people just jump straight to fall.

"Oh it's feeling more like football weather for sure," said Kelly Jo Little as she tailgated with a group of parents from Germantown Academy.

The football team was playing in Ocean City as part of the Battle at the Beach. It brings high school teams from across the area to the beach town for the weekend-- bringing fans straight from the sand to the stands.

"We've been doing this every year. This is always Germantown Academy's first game of the season and we love it," said Little.

Labor Day weekend isn't just good for football. It's also good for business - even with the dreary weather

"It's been a little busy," said Kathy Smith, manager of Shriver's Saltwater Taffy on the Ocean City boardwalk. "No one could be on the beach today so they're in here buying their candy."

At Shriver's Salt Water Taffy, Labor Day weekend tops off a good summer with a steady stream of customers.

"We're getting candy before we go home. This is always our tradition," Danielle Ruffino of Freehold NJ as she filled bags of candy with her children.

The grey skies are expected to clear making way for some brighter and nicer days during the holiday weekend.

For those planning to come down the shore later on in the weekend, good news: the AccuWeather Team says there will be some brighter and nicer days throughout the holiday weekend.