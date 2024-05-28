Video released of 4 suspects wanted in ambush killing of man in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted in an ambush killing of a man in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:48 p.m. on May 18 when the 22-year-old victim was walking along the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say four suspects exited a dark gray 2018 Mercedes S560 and opened fire on the man.

The victim died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police released several images of the wanted suspects who remain at large.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

