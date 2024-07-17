West Philadelphia basketball coach looks to community for support

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia dad's basketball drills led to coaching a group of neighborhood kids competitively.

Now, he's seeking a rebound of support to keep under-resourced kids shooting for success and the program running.

Tevin Whitehead started with simple basketball drills to help his kids improve their skills on the court.

Within weeks, the initiative swelled into 27 kids showing up to hoop at Miller Court.

Now, Whitehead -- who runs an AAU team out of his own pocket -- is looking for help.

You can get more information on the AAU team on their Instagram.

