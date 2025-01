4 hospitalized following house fire in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The fire broke out inside a row home along the 100 block of West Seymour Street.

All four men are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to get the fire under control 30 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.