The 'Whale Holiday Marching Band' celebrates fifty years of strutting through shopping malls

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Local musicians spent their Christmas Eve morning strutting through the Christiana Mall.

It was part of the Whale Holiday Marching Band's annual performance for last minute shoppers.

"There was a ten piece band back in the 1970s called 'Whale.' When we were young, our M.O. was: 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool to play in the mall?' We've been doing it ever since," said Band Leader, Ken Rosenberg.

This tradition that started decades ago marked its 50th anniversary today.

"It's just the fact that I get to at least see my band members from years ago once a year, and the fact that the audience is just so amazing now," said Rosenberg.

"Traditions are traditions...sometimes they stop when they stop. But this one's gone on a long time, way longer than I thought it would. And it's been a real pleasure to be part of it," he continued.

Also, check out their Facebook page.

