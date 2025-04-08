Johnny Gaudreau's widow welcomes 3rd baby: 'Can't wait to give you the best life'

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, has welcomed the couple's third child.

Meredith Gaudreau shared the news on social media Monday, posting a sweet photo with the newborn in hand. She also revealed a touching tribute to the baby's late father.

"I had our third baby!" wrote Meredith Gaudreau, sharing her newest son's birth date as April 1, 2025.

"Another baby boy Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too ," wrote Meredith Gaudreau.

She continued, "I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

Carter Gaudreau's birth comes just seven months after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed while riding bikes by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Meredith Gaudreau announced her pregnancy with their third child at a memorial service for the brothers in September.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith Gaudreau said at the service. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever -- it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

She called the pregnancy a "total surprise."

"John was beaming and so excited," she said. "His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me."

The couple already shares two children: Noa Harper Gaudreau, 2, and Johnny Edward Gaudreau, 1.

Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline Gaudreau announced the birth of their child Tripp Matthew in December.