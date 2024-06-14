Wildwood issues warning to hotels, property owners after unsanctioned party plans circulate

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Wildwood are taking a proactive approach to prevent a pop-up party on the beach Friday night that has been promoted on social media.

Despite the recent chaos along the shoreline, visitors have arrived and are ready to enjoy a nice weekend.

For some, however, it is hard to relax in light of recent incidents.

"When this happened two weeks ago the cops were right here. They were right on it," said Denise Widdick, whose daughter and grandchildren were on the boardwalk when unruly crowds took over Memorial Day weekend.

"We have issues sometimes in Pa. still too. It's nothing new for us," said Charrish Sensenig, who is visiting from Quarryville, Pa.

Wildwood officials say the unsanctioned party plans were circulating on social media and have since been canceled.

The police department says it knows who the organizers are, and if the event does take place, they plan to hold participants accountable.

Earlier this week, Republican state Senator Michael Testa held a virtual hearing with some Jersey Shore officials to address some of the issues they've been dealing with this summer.

"These kids have little to no respect for anyone, themselves, their friends, police, officials, adults, no respect for any kind of authority," said Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr.

Officials in Long Branch say they shut down a planned pop-up party last weekend, issuing cease and desist letters.

"Start with your legal strategy, then the second part of it is your presence," said Long Branch Public Safety Director William Broughton.

Wildwood officials did send a message to anyone renting out a house or room this weekend, saying in a statement:

"We encourage all rental property owners and motel owners in Wildwood to use extra precautions when renting during this weekend. These groups are known to take over rental properties and cause property damage."

"It makes me nervous for my property owners and the vacationers. I don't want anybody to have a bad experience," said Tara Hargenrader, owner of Renting Wildwood.

She works with several dozen homeowners who rent.

She's had clients who have had damage to their homes in the past and has some advice for others.

"I always encourage my homeowners to speak to a professional real estate attorney so that they have their lease locked in, so that if anything does happen and any of their tenants are involved in something that happened either on the boardwalk or anywhere in Wildwood, that they protected," said Hargenrader.

Wildwood's mayor says the governor has helped them out with state police for the past two weekends.

Visitors who spoke with Action News Friday say the juvenile curfew and the new backpack ban are giving them some peace of mind heading into the weekend.