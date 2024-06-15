Wildwood residents react to 1st weekend of bag ban, Margate enacts curfew for teens

The ban follows a temporary state of emergency over Memorial Day after numerous incidents of civil unrest.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A rainy start to the weekend may have dampened normal crowds at the Jersey Shore, but there were still plenty of visitors enjoying their time in Wildwood on Friday.

Many had their backpacks in tow, which is fine during the day, but due to a new ban, they will be prohibited between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. on the beach and boardwalk.

There are limited exceptions to the bag ban, officials say.

This is the first weekend the ban's been enforced since being enacted earlier this week.

City leaders hope it prevents teens from sneaking alcohol or weapons into the area.

"I tell my kids not to wear it so hopefully it works out fine. It's a safe thing, you'll be better safe than sorry," said Vince Veneziala from Langhorne, who was visiting the shore for Father's Day.

The ban follows a temporary state of emergency over Memorial Day after numerous incidents of civil unrest.

"It's important to let everybody know out there that Wildwood is not going to sit back and let this rowdiness continue," said Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. earlier in the week.

Another issue Wildwood is watching is plans circulating on social media about an unsanctioned weekend pop-up party on the beach.

Wildwood issues warning to hotels, property owners after unsanctioned party plans circulate

A similar plan shuttered in Long Branch last weekend. Wildwood sent out a message to renters and property owners.

"We encourage all rental property owners and motel owners in Wildwood to use extra precautions when renting during this weekend. These groups are known to take over rental properties and cause property damage," the message read.

In Margate, no incidents have been reported yet, but leaders there are getting ahead of the issue.

This week, the city joined other shore towns by enacting a curfew for unsupervised teens under 18 years old from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dorothea Bunch grew up in Atlantic City and is visiting Margate on vacation.

She says these new policies are hopefully keeping everyone safe.

"Kids can still have a fun time and some freedom but at the same time, in a way, it's protecting them as well so it's a good balance I think," Bunch said.