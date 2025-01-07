Winter storm aftermath: Snow cleanup as crews work to keep roads salted and safe

Crews made sure to treat bridges and ramps, and they are also monitoring the gusty winds in the event trees and branches come down.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday's winter storm has passed, leaving behind snow and ice in the Delaware Valley.

Now, the concern turns to surfaces that froze overnight into Tuesday.

Crews are making sure to treat bridges and ramps, which can get extra slippery, and they are also monitoring the gusty winds in the event trees and branches come down.

"We're going there to do some salting, look for ice patches, because of course we want to keep our roads safe for the motorists," said Camden County Public Works supervisor David Stout. "When the temperature drops below 32 and you start getting into the teens, and then you get the wind adding to that -- it ices up faster and we want to apply the salt for the roads as safe and fast as we can."

Over in Delaware, crews and residents were out clearing and salting -- some even dropping for a spontaneous snow angel.

Drivers told Action News they are keeping cautious.

"I was sure to drive slowly. My speed was under 30," said Mariam Diaby, from New Castle.

"Most of the back roads are not as clear as the main roads," added fellow New Castle resident, Wali Shabazz.

"DelDOT's done a good job," said Brian Klous, from Wilmington.

