Woman in her 30s shot a 15-year-old girl in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia's youth are once again the latest victims of gun violence in the city after several incidents, including a deadly mass shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot and critically injured a 15-year-old girl in Logan.

The shooting happened around 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Loudon Street.

Police believe the gunfire stemmed from an argument that happened around 2 a.m. that day.

Pictured: Police on the scene in the 1400 block of West Loudon Street after a teen girl was shot on the night of Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

The suspect, believed to be a woman in her early-to-mid-30s, fired shots from a passing dark grey Chevy Malibu.

The car was last seen traveling eastbound on West Loudon Street.

"She is in critical condition but expected to survive," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department, adding that the girl could walk and talk despite being shot in the neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.