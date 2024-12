Woman dies after being run over by a tractor-trailer in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman died after being run over by a tractor-trailer in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

Police say the driver had just finished fueling up his truck at the Gas Star station around 1:15 a.m. on Monday when the accident happened.

The truck was turning onto Frankford Avenue when it struck the pedestrian.

The woman was pinned under the truck and died at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.