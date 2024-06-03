Woman rescued after falling onto Amtrak train tracks in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman who had fallen on Amtrak train tracks was rescued in New Castle County on Sunday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at the Wilmington Amtrak Station at 200 East Front Street.

Emergency crews were called for reports of a woman who had fallen between a passenger train car and the station platform.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the woman under the passenger train car and set up extrication equipment to carefully remove her.

The woman was found to be conscious and alert, and she was rescued after 15 minutes, crews say.

She was transported to the Christiana Trauma Center for treatment and her condition is unknown.