Woman sought after allegedly attacking 63-year-old woman at bus stop in Philadelphia's Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of assaulting another woman while waiting at a bus stop in Center City.
Officials released video of the assault that happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Market Street.
In the video, police say the 63-year-old victim waiting for the bus when she was approached by an unknown woman who appeared to be screaming.
The suspect can then be seen hitting the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face for an unknown reason, knocking the victim to the ground.
The suspect was wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and tan boots at the time of the attack.
Police advise the public to not approach the suspect if you see her and call 911 immediately.