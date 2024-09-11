Who won the presidential debate? Democrats, Republicans weigh in on Harris, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reactions are pouring in from both Democrats and Republicans after the historic ABC News presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Trump's doing a great job. He's keeping his composure. He's trying to ...he's been coached the right way. He's not falling for the bait," said Nicholas Gerace, of Northeast Philadelphia.

"I thought she [ Kamala Harris ] was thoughtful, professional, composed and really focused on the issues, and that actually mattered a lot to me, so I really enjoyed the debate actually," said Stacy Philpot, of Haddonfield.

There were watch parties going on all over the Philadelphia area.

The Committee of 70 held a non-partisan watch party in Center City, with the hopes of initiating constructive conversation between Republicans and Democrats, and drumming up civil engagement.

The Philadelphia Young Republicans met in Old City to show their support for the former president and hear what they had to say.

And over at the Cherry Streer Pier, Harris/Walz supporters gathered, watching the debate outside on the big screen.

Afterward the big event, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro spoke to Action in the Spin Room, offering their perspectives on the candidates and how the night went.

"If you want to be a president of the United States, you want to be a president for all Americans -- lift everybody up," Shapiro said. "We're a nation that needs to be brought together."

"On issue after issue, the dangerous far-left agenda that she has -- I think they began to expose things about her they didn't know, Rubio said. "We learned the positions that she had are more radical than Joe Biden a lot of people didn't know that until tonight."

