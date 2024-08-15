WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Work your upper body and your core - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:58AM
Work your upper body and your core - Today's Tip
Shoshana shows us an exercise that will get your heart rate up while working your upper body and your core!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise that will get your heart rate up while working your upper body and your core!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Here's how to walk a plank! -- Today's Tip

An intense exercise to get your heart rate up! -- Today's Tip

Core exercise you can do with your kids! -- Today's Tip

Modified push-up with leg lift -- Today's Tip

Shoulder lift & press -- Today's Tip

Slide knee squat -- Today's Tip

Workout you can do with the kids -- Today's Tip

Glute bridge with sliders -- Today's Tip

Wall sit challenge -- Today's Tip

Elevate your squat jack -- Today's Tip

Core workout you can do anywhere -- Today's Tip

Loosen your hips -- Today's Tip

Up, up, down, down plank -- Today's Tip

Perfect your lunge -- Today's Tip

Side squat with forward lunge -- Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW