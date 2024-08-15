Work your upper body and your core - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise that will get your heart rate up while working your upper body and your core!
Here's how to walk a plank! -- Today's Tip
An intense exercise to get your heart rate up! -- Today's Tip
Core exercise you can do with your kids! -- Today's Tip
Modified push-up with leg lift -- Today's Tip
Shoulder lift & press -- Today's Tip
Slide knee squat -- Today's Tip
Workout you can do with the kids -- Today's Tip
Glute bridge with sliders -- Today's Tip
Wall sit challenge -- Today's Tip
Elevate your squat jack -- Today's Tip
Core workout you can do anywhere -- Today's Tip
Loosen your hips -- Today's Tip
Up, up, down, down plank -- Today's Tip
Perfect your lunge -- Today's Tip