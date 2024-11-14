Xfinity Live! upgrade: Renderings provide glimpse of $15M expansion coming to South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The vision for a $15 million expansion to transform Xfinity Live! and the surrounding area of South Philadelphia's Sports Complex was unveiled on Wednesday.

Patrons can expect big changes, including a rooftop bar, food truck area, new state-of-the-art equipment, among other additions across the entertainment venue's property.

"The Xfinity Live! expansion is the final step in our recent efforts to enhance the Wells Fargo Center and Sports Complex and is a precursor to our broader project to create a world-class, year-round sports and entertainment district," said Phil Laws, Chief Operating Officer, Wells Fargo Center.

PHOTO GALLERY: Renderings of $15 million expansion coming to Xfinity Live!

The full project is anticipated to be completed in early 2026. Xfinity Live! will remain open throughout construction.

"The expanded plaza at Xfinity Live! will serve as a central hub for the Sports Complex" said Erin Seifert, Director of Operations for Xfinity Live! "We look forward to welcoming more guests and fans than ever before."

The expansion is just a part of the expected changes coming to the Sports Complex. Earlier this year, Comcast-Spectacor unveiled an ambitious $2.5 billion plan to transform the area.

"The Sports Complex is a unique destination that is home to all of Philadelphia's professional teams, and this is a natural next step in its evolution that will create more gathering spaces for visitors for a variety of events. We are confident this project will be a keystone for Philadelphia's continued growth," added Laws.

News of the changes come as Philadelphia City Council holds hearings on a proposed 76ers arena in Center City. The team has said it doesn't plan to stay at the Wells Fargo Center -- its current home -- past 2031 when its lease is up.

