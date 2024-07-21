Young child killed after being struck by car in Philadelphia; 2 others injured

Young child killed after being struck by car in Philadelphia; 2 others injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is dead and two others are injured after they were struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue.

According to police, three women were crossing the street on Wyoming Avenue when they were struck by a car heading north on Front Street.

Authorities say a 1-year-old was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The two other victims, a young adult and a 31-year-old, were transported to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities told Action News the driver remained on the scene after the collision.

Police say they are still investigating what led to this crash. No further information has been given on the driver.

There is also no word yet on the child's identity.

