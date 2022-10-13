2nd arrest made in shooting near Roxborough High School; suspect identified

A $45,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

According to police, a receipt for ammunition was found in the Ford Escape used in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.

Zyhied Jones, 17, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Thursday.

He was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit and the ATF served a warrant in the 2700 block of West Albert Street.

No one was injured during the warrant service, police said.

Jones is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of Yaaseen Bivins, 21.

He was also charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault for the gunfire late last month.

Yaaseen Bivins

"We believe he was a participant in the murder. He's one of the six you've seen jump out of the truck," Vanore said.

That shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

According to police, a receipt for ammunition was found in the Ford Escape used in the shooting that connected Bivins to the gunfire.

"There was actually a name on the receipt, so really it wasn't that hard to figure out," said Vanore.

At the time of the shooting, Bivins was awaiting sentencing in what authorities said was an illegal street race in North Philadelphia in July 2020 that ended when his SUV rear-ended another vehicle and then struck a pregnant woman sitting on a wall, killing her baby and critically injuring her.

In August, a judge convicted Bivins of aggravated assault by vehicle after causing the death of an unborn child during a crash. He was acquitted of third-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the case.

Charges have also been approved for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn.

Police say the second arrest announced Thursday morning is not Burney-Thorne. He remains at large.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Vanore said they are close to making more arrests.

"We're coming for you. If you turn yourself in, things won't end the way they ended this morning and that's what we're trying to avoid," Vanore said. He was referring to an incident Wednesday morning where three SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia. The suspect was killed in that case.

Police have also released surveillance video of suspects in this shooting.

"Philadelphia police and our partners in law enforcement continue to tirelessly investigate this incident, and we ask for the public's help in identifying the remaining suspects involved," District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police were also seeking a sixth person who remained in the vehicle. They said one of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him with shots to the leg and arm, and tried to fire as he stood over the victim but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

A $45,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.