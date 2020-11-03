Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa., to ensure no mail-in ballot is left behind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states - including Pennsylvania - to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Tuesday that the Postal Service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."Additionally, those inspectors are ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 p.m. "confirming, in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind," Sullivan wrote.Full list of locations: Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.