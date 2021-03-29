Pothole repair: PennDOT working on 50 state highways across Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT contractors and crews will be hitting bumpy spots this week by filling potholes on state highways and ramps across the Philadelphia region.
The area includes Philadelphia, along with Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
These repairs have been a work in progress and badly needed in many spots, especially after an active winter that brought more snow which meant salt and plows taking a toll on roadways.
As of January 1, PennDOT has used more than 1,803 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county region, according to PennDOT officials.
To report a pothole, call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit the PennDOT website and click on "Submit a Roadway Concern."
While driving, be on the lookout for lane closures along these heavily traveled state highways as repairs are made:
Bucks County
Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;
Route 152, West Rockhill and Hilltown townships and Sellersville, Perkasie and Silverdale boroughs;
Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;
Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township; and
Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township.
Chester County
U.S. 1, Pennsbury Township;
U.S. 30, Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln townships;
U.S. 202, Tredyffrin Township;
Route 41, West Fallowfield Township;
Route 100, West Whiteland Township;
Route 282 (Creek Road), East Brandywine Township;
Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships;
Paoli Pike, East Goshen Township;
Lower Pine Creek Road, West Pikeland Township;
North Caln Road, Caln Township;
Whitford Road, West Whiteland Township; and
King Road, West and East Whiteland townships.
Delaware County
Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;
Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;
U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;
U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;
U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships; Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;
Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;
Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;
Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;
Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;
Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;
Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township;
Cheyney Road, Concord Township;
Llewelyn Road, Chester Heights Borough; and
Springfield Road, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Aldan, and Collingdale boroughs.
Montgomery County
U.S. 422, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence, and Upper Merion townships;
Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Upper Salford Township;
Route 309, Springfield and Cheltenham townships;
Kutztown Road, Upper Hanover Township; and
Finland Road, Marlborough Township.
Philadelphia
Interstate 76, including ramps; I-95, including ramps;
U.S. 1, including ramps;
U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);
U.S. 30;
Route 3;
Route 63, including ramps;
Route 73;
Route 291;
Castor Avenue;
Arimingo Avenue;
Stenton Avenue;
Rhawn Street;
Veree Avenue;
Parkside Avenue;
Lancaster Avenue;
Penrose Avenue;
Kingsessing Avenue;
Bartram Avenue;
Whitby Avenue; and
Spring Garden Street.
