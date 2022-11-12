Pound Cake Cosmetics wins $1 million grant from Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition competition

Camille Bell created Pound Cake specifically for darker-skinned people who often have a hard time finding a good red lipstick that's moisturizing and vibrant, clean and cruelty-free.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just about a year ago, a Downingtown native and Temple University alumna launched a lipstick line that would become an instant, revolutionary hit.

The creator of Pound Cake Cosmetics is having quite a week, with more recognition and a massive grant for her line.

Within mere moments of launching, she won an Allure Best of Beauty award and just racked up a second one this year.

Add to that, Bell and her partner Johnny Velazquez just won a $1 million grant in Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition pitch competition.

"He called my name and Pound Cake and the tears just started pouring down," Bell says. "I just couldn't believe it. I walked on the stage and I was crying. I gave the Black Ambition team hugs. I gave Pharrell a hug. I just can't believe we won a million dollars to propel our business even more. There's only a handful of Black, female entrepreneurs that have been able to raise a million dollars or more. It's a very tough thing to do."

But Bell did it!

Pound Cake was also named an Ulta Beauty 'Muse Accelerator.'

Bell hopes to have her products in Ulta stores by next year.

Through Temple University's Blackstone Launchpad, she created a product she wanted and needed and one that she felt was missing in the market.

She says the feedback from customers is simply overwhelming.

"I can't even describe what it means to me," Bell says. "I'm still in awe.

Time Magazine also just named Pound Cake one of its 'Best Inventions.'

Now, with this incredible grant, Bell plans to expand the line.