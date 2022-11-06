$1 million Powerball ticket sold in NJ as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to rise and break records after there were no winners in Saturday night's drawing.

The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 7.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night - white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

One lucky player in New Jersey matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning a $1,000,000 second-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at Quick Stop, 940 Inman Avenue, Edison, Middlesex County.

In addition, 16 tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

$150,000:

Bergen County: Township Stationary, 299A Pascack Road, Washington Township.

$50,000:

Atlantic County: New International Supermarket, 4101 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City

Bergen County: Liquor City, 494 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

Burlington County: Bob's Corner Deli, 488 Delaware Ave., Roebling

Essex County: SAI Convenience, 20 Franklin Ave., Nutley

Hudson County: Acme #1092, 321 State Route 440, Jersey City

Hudson County: Sterling Market, 157-159 Sterling Ave., Jersey City

Mercer County: Shoprite #566 of Hamilton Square, 1235 Route 33, Hamilton Square

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39020, 2090 Oak Tree Rd., Edison

Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #39718, 4000 Route 1 North, Monmouth Junction

Monmouth County: Wawa #934, 177 Route 34, Matawan

Morris County: Shoprite, 1153 Valley Rd., Stirling

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt

Union County: Riverside Supermarket, 1000 Sheridan Ave., Elizabeth

Warren County: Hope Country Liquors, 433 Hope Blairstown Rd., Hope

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

Monday's drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.