Powerball jackpot ticket worth nearly $223M sold in Lindenwold, New Jersey

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you play the Powerball lottery in New Jersey, check your tickets because there is a new millionaire in the Garden State!

New Jersey Lottery officials announced Tuesday that a Powerball jackpot ticket worth $222.6 million was sold in Lindenwold, Camden County.

The drawing was held on June 10 and the winning numbers were 3, 10, 33, 58, 59, and Powerball 9. The Powerplay was 2x.

The cash value is worth $104.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

The winning ticket was sold at the Preet Food Mart on Chews Landing Road. Preet Food Mart will be presented with a $30,000 bonus check on Tuesday for selling the winning ticket.

Monday's drawing is the second-largest winning lottery ticket sold in the state this year. Back in March, someone bought a$1.1 billion ticket in Neptune township, New Jersey.