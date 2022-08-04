Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9 million jackpot

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Wednesday, Aug. 3 drawing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Check your tickets! One lucky Powerball player in Pennsylvania has won the $206.9 million jackpot.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were white balls 9, 21, 56, 57, and 66. The Powerball number was 11.

While Powerball officials have confirmed the winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, they have not yet said the exact location.

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $206.9 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $122.3 million. Both prize options are prior to taxes.

This was the fifth Powerball jackpot won this year.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won in Vermont in the June 29 drawing when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $366.7 million.

Just last week, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won the $1.28 billion jackpot. A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County.