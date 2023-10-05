$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Philadelphia; jackpot climbs to $1.4 billon

The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No one won Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, but there were four big winners in Pennsylvania, including a $1 million ticket sold in Philadelphia.

The ticket, which matched five of the five white balls drawn, was sold at the United Food Market, which is located on the 500 block of East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia.

The owner of the business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million prize.

SEE ALSO: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.4B after no tickets matched Wednesday's drawing

A $2 million Powerball ticket was also sold in Luzerne County, and two other prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in York and Allegheny counties.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night in hopes of ending an 11-week stretch without a big winner. No matter how large the prize grows the odds stay the same - and they're terrible.

It's those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game's six winning numbers. The latest Powerball jackpot is the world's seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.