DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County lottery player is $1 million richer.

A ticket sold at Frank's Steaks in Darby matched five of the five white balls drawn, 3-15-20-23-46, in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winner has one year to claim the $1 million prize.

Frank's Steaks earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.