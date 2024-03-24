Powerball climbs to $800 million after no jackpot winner in Saturday drawing

The winning numbers for the $750 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $800 million for Monday's drawing, after no single ticket won Saturday's jackpot, the lottery said.

Winning numbers for Powerball's estimated $750 million jackpot were drawn Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The power play was 2.

Saturday's jackpot was ninth-largest in the history of the lottery game.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won a prize worth $842.4 million -- marking the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history. There have been 35 consecutive drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot in Saturday night's drawing has an estimated cash value of $360.8 million.

If someone had won the jackpot, they could have chosen the lump sum payment or the estimated $750 million paid out in an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball.

Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday night's Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $1.1 billion after no tickets matched the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.