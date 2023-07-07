New TV series 'The Prank Panel' on ABC brings life to outlandish schemes

A new summer TV series, 'The Prank Panel' on ABC, brings life to contestant's outlandish schemes in this outrageous reality show.

A new reality series is described as being like 'Shark Tank' but for pranks.

On Sunday, an all-new show makes its official debut on 6abc.

'The Prank Panel' lets everyday people pitch pranks to a panel of the world's greatest pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville, an actor and producer among other titles, is one of them.

"Some (pranks) are pretty fleshed out and good ideas, and some are just nuts," Knoxville says.

"I agreed to do some pranks where they had no idea how to pull it off, but I just liked the world they were in. I knew we could do a lot of funny things here," he added.

Comedian Eric Andre and Actress Gabourey Sidibe round out the prank panel.

Knoxville gave 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli a sneak peek at the kickoff episode.

"We did a prank with a clown," he explains. "It was actually a reverse prank. A lady comes in wanting to prank her son who's terrified of clowns. He's 18 and lives at home. She was so hard on him during her pitch, we decided to reverse prank her."

"It couldn't have been any better. It just kept building and building and getting crazier. Just wait," he says.

Knoxville said Jimmy Kimmel pitched the idea a few years ago during the pandemic and they finally brought it to fruition.

Expect a lot of celebrity cameos this season too!

'The Prank Panel' kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.