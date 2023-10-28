The video shows a teen in a red hooded sweatshirt punch two men from behind in separate incidents. The video also shows a gun in the teen's pocket.

19-year-old man admits to filming TikTok 'prank' of him assaulting people: 'I didn't mean it'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 19-year-old man was seen punching two men from behind in a TikTok "prank" video as they walked on a trail.

The shocking attacks at a Houston-area park that were posted on social media are now under investigation by the Texas Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The man who filmed the videos sent a text message to ABC13 Houston on Friday, stating he did not want to harm anyone.

The video shows the 19-year-old man in a red hoodie punching two men from behind in separate incidents. In the second assault, the 19-year-old tackled the man at the waist.

The attacks happened at Wortham Park in northwest Houston on Thursday. Parkgoers expressed their shock at the violence directed towards people.

"That's not cool to come up to someone to punch them in the head for no reason," Deandrea Crossland said.

Michael Patrick, who walks his dogs at the park, said the park and the area usually are very safe.

"It's just ridiculous. Obviously, something is wrong with that person," Patrick said.

A concerned citizen called law enforcement to report the attacks, authorities said.

By Friday evening, at least one victim, who had not reported the incident initially, had come forward, and police had turned over its preliminary investigation to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old man seen attacking people spoke to ABC13 Houston and admitted his part in the situation.

"It was a prank," the 19-year-old said via text message. "I had no problem with the man. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I was hanging out with my friend, and we did a TikTok, and so, yeah, I didn't mean it, didn't mean to harm anybody."

In the video, a gun can be seen in the man's pocket. The first victim appeared to reason with the 19-year-old.

ABC13 Houston also spoke with neighbors in the area who said they would be less patient.

"He's 19. He's of age," Frankie Jimenez said. "He knows right from wrong. That's assault."

"We hope he gets the help he needs," Patrick said. "Also, spends time in jail for something very dangerous. It could have been much worse than it was,"