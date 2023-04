A local couple's pregnancy announcement is gaining attention on social media because of the family's reactions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local couple's pregnancy announcement is gaining attention on social media because of their family's reactions.

Krista and Trey Brown informed Trey's mother from Wilmington, Delaware and grandmother in Philadelphia about the news and filmed the whole thing.

The women were ecstatic, exploding into cheers and screams.

