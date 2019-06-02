Pregnant woman, man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are searching for the person who shot a pregnant woman, and a man during a driveby late Saturday.Police said a shooter fired from a car into a crowd in the 1100 block of East 13th Street around 11 p.m..One of the bullets hit a woman who is eight months pregnant.She is being treated at Christiana Hospital. A man who was also hit by gunfire is being treated there as well.Police said it is unknown if they were the intended targets.