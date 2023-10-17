WATCH LIVE

Man killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 9:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Leithgow Street.

Police said the man was sitting on the curb outside his home when someone pulled up in a car and shot him from the window.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said 19 shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

Investigators now hope surveillance cameras will help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

