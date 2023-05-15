President Biden's visit, Penn graduation to snarl traffic in Philadelphia

Between the first couple's visit and the University of Pennsylvania commencement ceremony, traffic is sure to be impacted.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to spend the day in Philadelphia on Monday.

The first couple plan to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 9:40 a.m., then head back to Washington around 3 p.m.

The pair made a surprise trip to the city earlier this spring to see their granddaughter Maisey's senior art show at Penn.

The White House has not officially announced the reason for today's visit.

Proud families will also be headed to Franklin Field Monday morning to celebrate the class of 2023.

The commencement speaker will be Tony-award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel. She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Arts.