BURLINGTON CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Burlington County will be busy in April working to repave 37 miles of roads across 15 towns.

4 Mile Road and Mount Misery Road in Pemberton Township are among the first on the list.

That specific project will take roughly three weeks to complete.

It's part of an ongoing effort to improve county roads.

Officials say more than 150 tons of asphalt has been used to repair nearly 10,000 potholes so far this year.