Supporters lining up, some in tents, ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

By
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a 'Keep America Great' campaign rally at the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, but supporters began lining up early Monday morning in anticipation.

Chopper 6 was overhead as people gathered, some with tents and others with lawn chairs, outside of the Wildwoods Convention Center on the 4500 block of the Boardwalk around 6 a.m. Monday.

The City of Wildwood is preparing for a large number of visitors and adding security. Mayor Pete Byron said he expects tens of thousands of people to show up for the scheduled event.

The rally will take place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' to President Trump.

Some supporters will likely be turned away as the Wildwoods Convention Center only holds 7,500 people.

The rally is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT INFORMATION

Wildwood police said traffic signals will be returned to their regular cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.

Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.

Police also announced that Wildwood Beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.

