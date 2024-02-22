President Joe Biden meets with widow, daughter of Alexei Navalny | LIVE

President Joe Biden met with the widow of Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, and his daughter, Dasha, on Thursday during the president's trip to California.

Navalny, the longtime Russian opposition politician and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in prison last week at 47 years old. After her husband's death, Yulia Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being involved in his death and has vowed to continue his work.

President Joe Biden meets with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya on Feb. 22, 2022. @POTUS/X

"The President expressed his admiration for Aleksey Navalny's extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone," the White House said in a statement. "The President emphasized that Aleksey's legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights."

President Joe Biden meets with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya on Feb. 22, 2022. @POTUS/X

Images of the meeting posted on the president's X show him speaking with the two women and hugging Yulia Navalnaya during their meeting in San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

