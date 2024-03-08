President Biden campaigns at Delaware County middle school

WALLINGFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Delaware County Friday, reiterating much of what he said in his State of the Union address Thursday night.

The president visited Strath Haven Middle School in Wallingford where he spoke about reproductive rights, the economy, and his presumptive 2024 opponent -- former President Donald Trump.

"Hello Delco!" he said to the crowd after his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, introduced him.

Touching down from Washington D.C. to Delaware County, President Biden and the first lady first visited a family of small business owners before making the campaign stop.

This is the president's third visit to the Philadelphia area this year, as the battle for Pennsylvania voters heats up.

President Biden once again drew stark differences between himself and President Trump.

"He came to office determined to overturn Roe v. Wade. In fact, he's bragged about it repeatedly, that he's the reason that it got overturned. He got his wish and states are passing bans, criminalizing doctors, forcing rape and incest victims to leave the state to get care. And now MAGA Republicans want to pass a national ban on the right to choose, period," said President Biden.

The president and his campaign made a plea to Delaware County voters, highlighting the importance of winning the battleground state in the general election.

Delaware County Democrats, who lined up to see the president, said they think the venue of a middle school sends a message to young people.

"It shows the youth that he's not just about the generation that can vote, this is the generation that we need to grasp and teach them the way," said Darlene Hill, a councilwoman from Darby Borough.

"I think it tells the kids in these schools how important education is and what the president thinks of and also it shows that he cares about being in the community," said Dave Colajezzi from Chester Springs.

Before his stop at Strath Haven Middle School, the president and first lady also visited members of Cunicelli family in Swarthmore, who own 320 Market Cafe. The brothers went to school in Wilmington, Delaware, near where the Biden family lives. Biden said he chose to visit the family because they remind him of the people with whom he grew up.