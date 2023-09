Action News has learned President Joe Biden will celebrate Labor Day in the city.

President Biden coming to Philadelphia for Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned President Joe Biden will celebrate Labor Day in the city.

He is expected to attend the AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council's Tri-State Labor Day Parade and Family Fun Festival in South Philadelphia.

No further details about his visit have been made available.

Watch out for temporary road closures around the city for the president's motorcade.

Biden is also slated to be in Montgomery County on Wednesday.