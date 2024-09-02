Beachgoers spend Labor Day holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thousands of people decided to lounge on the beaches of Ocean City, New Jersey to celebrate Labor Day.

Many said it was their last reprieve before heading back to work or school.

"We came here because it's a beautiful day. School is about to start so it's our last beach day," said beachgoer Paige Hagood.

Surfers took to the waves while kids played in the sand amid the gorgeous weather.

On the boardwalk, business was booming. Some people said their farewell to Gillian's Wonderland Pier, a 94-year-old landmark that's closing its doors for good this season.

"Sad, but happy we're here today. Excited we're here. Excited she gets to experience it," said Amelia Marks, who took her family to the beloved staple.

The pier closes permanently on October 13.