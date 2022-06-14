Legislation introduced for National Museum of Asian American & Pacific Islander History and Culture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden described new legislation that could help establish establish a National Museum of Asian American & Pacific Islander History and Culture as long overdue.For Montgomery County Resident Neil Makhija, who was there as the president signed the bill, this is a step towards being seen."It says that we belong here and we are part of the American story," he said.Makhija is the executive director of IMPACT, an organization that elevates voices of Indian Americans, South Asians and other historically excluded communities.With the stroke of a pen, he watched President Biden sign into law the commission to study the potential creation of a National Museum for Asian Americans.The bill will examine how to make the museum a reality and whether to make it part of the Smithsonian Institution."This will be the first time in many in many of our life times where our community is being seen and recognized and our history is being taught," said Makhija.It will be years before we see an actual museum of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on the mall.In 2003, Congress approved plans to establish the National Museum of African American History, but doors didn't open until 2016.