6abc's Town Hall Celebrating Pride

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Adam Joseph hosts this 6abc Town Hall celebrating Pride Month 2022!6abc is Philly Proud to honor a great organization serving LGBTQ youth in the Philadelphia Region: The Attic Youth Center Adam is also joined by a great panel of guests from the local LGBTQ community who will weigh in on everything from politics, to issues of intersectionality, to mental health awareness within the community.Panelists include;Founder, Attic Youth CenterInterim Exec. Director, Attic Youth CenterFounder, Mango Tree CounselingAssoc. Director, Attic Youth CenterFounder, Philadelphia Gay NewsPresident & COO, Self Inc.