6abc's Town Hall Celebrating Pride

Adam Joseph hosts this 6abc Town Hall celebrating Pride Month 2022!
6abc is Philly Proud to honor a great organization serving LGBTQ youth in the Philadelphia Region: The Attic Youth Center.
Adam is also joined by a great panel of guests from the local LGBTQ community who will weigh in on everything from politics, to issues of intersectionality, to mental health awareness within the community.
Panelists include;
Carrie Jacobs (she/her)
Founder, Attic Youth Center
Jasper Liem (they/them)
Interim Exec. Director, Attic Youth Center
Dr. Noel Ramirez (he/him)
Founder, Mango Tree Counseling
Shana Williams (she/her)
Assoc. Director, Attic Youth Center
Mark Segal (he/him)
Founder, Philadelphia Gay News
Mike Hinson (he/they)
President & COO, Self Inc.
