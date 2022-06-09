pride month

6abc's Town Hall Celebrating Pride

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Adam Joseph hosts this 6abc Town Hall celebrating Pride Month 2022!

6abc is Philly Proud to honor a great organization serving LGBTQ youth in the Philadelphia Region: The Attic Youth Center.

Adam is also joined by a great panel of guests from the local LGBTQ community who will weigh in on everything from politics, to issues of intersectionality, to mental health awareness within the community.

Panelists include;

Carrie Jacobs (she/her)
Founder, Attic Youth Center

Jasper Liem (they/them)
Interim Exec. Director, Attic Youth Center

Dr. Noel Ramirez (he/him)
Founder, Mango Tree Counseling

Shana Williams (she/her)
Assoc. Director, Attic Youth Center

Mark Segal (he/him)
Founder, Philadelphia Gay News

Mike Hinson (he/they)
President & COO, Self Inc.
