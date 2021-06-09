Texas bakery flooded with support after backlash over rainbow cookies for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

LUFKIN, Texas -- A Texas bakery owner has been overwhelmed by support over the decision to sell rainbow cookies in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.The bakery said a customer canceled a large order after pictures of the colorful cookies were posted on the bakery's Facebook page.What happened next went viral.Thousands of people shared the post, many supporting the two sisters who own the bakery. They've received a flood of interview requests, but only recently did one decide to visit withto talk about her experience over the last few days.It turns out a tiny bakery tucked in downtown Lufkin, Texas can influence tolerance worldwide.One customer at a time, Confections co-owner Miranda Dolder and her rainbow cookies are doing just that."I was a little surprised about the canceled order. My sister was very offended," Dolder said.Her sister posted about the disappointment on their social media page, and, suddenly, customers lined up around the block."I was shocked at the outpouring support, and families waiting like two hours in line to get a cookie, with their kids. And bringing them in. It was an amazing teaching moment," Dolder said. "The community has been really amazing. I think everyone has been surprised that good ole East Texas, East Texans, are so supportive."The customers still come, some out of gratitude."They gave me a piece of hope. And I appreciate them for it," Austin Rozell said.Others went out of their way to show their appreciation for acceptance."I am a very proud member of the Greater Houston, and Texas at-large member, of the LGBTQ community -- couldn't be more thrilled that the message of love will always override hate," Greg Kay said.The support has come, even in the heart of the Bible Belt."I'm a believer that Jesus died for every one of us -- Black, white, gay, straight," Daniel Burgess said.The goal now for Confections, as well as for many of her customers, is to show their tolerance on a daily basis. And not just wait for something like a bakery having overwhelming business over a rainbow cookie."I think people like to show they care, and this was like the way to show it, by buying a cookie," Dolder said.Some people have sent in donations to Confections. The owners said that money is being sent to their favorite charities.Another family purchased the bakery's entire inventory.It's an outpouring of sweetness from a shop that is doing more than baking just another cookie.