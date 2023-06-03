Check out these Pride Month events in the City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Month is upon us, and where better to celebrate than in the City of Brotherly Love?

Philadelphia has amazing events, parades, and more happening in June for anyone celebrating their pride!

6abc has gathered a list of must-see events during Pride Month:

TOURS & EXHIBITIONS

- Philly Gayborhood and LGBTQ History Walking Tour (offered Fridays through Mondays)

- LGBTQ Hall of Flags and Philly Gay Pride Flag Exhibit (June 1-30)

- Pride Month at the National Constitution Center (June 1-30)

- Pride Celebration at the Please Touch Museum (June 10)

- Pride Day at the Philadelphia Zoo (June 10)

- Science After Hours: Summer Ball at The Franklin Institute (June 16)

PARADES, PARTIES, PRIDE NIGHTS

- Pride Weekend at the W Philadelphia (June 2-4)

- Inaugural Delaware County Pride Parade & Pride on State (June 3)

- Pride Edition Outdoor Festival at Cavanaugh's River Deck (June 3)

- Pride Skate at Rothman Orthopedics Roller Rink in Dilworth Park (June 3)

- The Philadelphia Orchestra's Free Pride Concert at the Kimmel Center (June 3)

- Philadelphia Union Pride Night at Subaru Park (June 3)

- Philadelphia Pride March and Festival through Center City (June 4 -- see more info below!)

- Disability Pride Festival in Philadelphia (June 5-11)

- Philly Pride Run at The Navy Yard (June 10)

- PrideTeenth, A Juneteenth Festival Centering Black LGBTQ+ Families at Lovett Park (June 17)

- Philadelphia Phillies Pride Night at Citizens Bank Park (June 23)

- Trek Philadelphia Manayunk Bicycle Pride Ride (June 25)

A Quick Guide to Philadelphia's Pride March

Philadelphia's Pride March and Festival is one of the city's most iconic Pride Month events! Here are the basics you'll need to know before you go.

- What is it? A community-centered pride celebration focusing on love, equality, and community.

- When is it? Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Where do I go? The event begins with the Pride March through Center City, departing from 6th and Walnut streets at 10:30 a.m. There will be music, festivities, and plenty of walking, so wear comfortable shoes!

- Where does it end? The march ends in the Midtown Village neighborhood (aka the Gayborhood) around 13th and Locust streets, and ends off with a LGBTQ+ festival!

- Who can go to the event? Anyone and everyone!

- How do I get there? SEPTA buses drop off right near the starting line of the march, or try the 5th Street Independence Hall station of SEPTA's Market/Frankford subway line.

- Need more info? Click here for more information on the march and festival.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

- Pride Flight at Jet Wine Bar (June 1-30)

- Cocktails for a Cause at 11 venues across Philadelphia supporting the William Way LGBT Community Center and the Attic Youth Center (June 1-30)

- #loveislove Limited Edition Brew at Evil Genius Beer in Philadelphia (June 1-30)