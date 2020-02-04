At Princeton University, 5 remain in self-isolation awaiting assessment amid coronavirus concerns

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amid international concern over Wuhan coronavirus, Princeton University Health Services is working to assess the exposure risk of members of the school community, who visited mainland China in the last 14 days.The university says no one has displayed any symptoms."We know that the level of risk for any individual person to be infected is really quite low, and so we're just moving out of an abundance of caution," according to Princeton Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss.Initially around 100 students, staff and faculty were in self-isolation, awaiting assessment. That means, no going outside or attending classes.As of Tuesday morning that number stood at 5 people and was expected keep dropping as more are cleared."I actually have a friend who was quarantined for like a day," according to junior Sydney Boyer. "We actually have a few things going on on-campus, and she actually has to Skype in to them."Sophomore Ricardo Salas Murillo said, "Considering that a lot of people travel and come from different parts of the world, I think it is a reasonable policy to take."Since Sunday, the university has been operating under new guidelines, issued by the New Jersey Department of Health, using criteria to identify individuals as high, medium, or low risk.Those considered low-risk are not required to self-isolate.At this point, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Jersey.