EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men were found shot, one fatally, inside a Mercer County, New Jersey deli on Monday morning.Police were called around 6:10 a.m. to Priori's Deli on the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Ewing Township.Arriving officers found the two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.They were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead.There is no information on the condition of the other man.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.